"Still prettier than all of us": Tiger Shroff wishes mom Ayesha on her birthday

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:54 IST
Tiger Shroff with mother Ayesha (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tiger Shroff on Monday shared an adorable birthday post on social media for his mother Ayesha Shroff. Taking to Instagram story, Tiger dropped a beautiful sun-kissed picture of his mother in a winter outfit.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Only happiest birthdays from here on mummy love you so muchhh @ayeshashroff still prettier than all of us combined." Recently, Tiger dropped a video of himself singing 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' song and captioned it, "My small take on the 'afterlife' #maanmerijaan."

Nick praised his singing and wrote, "Love it bro" The 'Heropanti' actor re-shared singer's comment on his Insta story and wrote, "Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one my fav artists appreciates! Just have to...thank you."

The song is a remake of King's popular track 'Maan Meri Jaan' which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube. In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune 'Unbelievable'. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released 'Poori Gal Baat'. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the UK along with the entire film team. Also gearing up for an interesting line-up of films including 'Ganapath', amongst many others unannounced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

