Sanjana Sanghi says her upcoming films challenged her in different ways

"Dil Bechara" actor Sanjana Sanghi is grateful for the chance to work on two unique stories -- ''Dhak Dhak'' and ''Kadak Singh''-- as she says the movies pushed her artistically.

The 26-year-old actor started her film career with supporting parts in films "Rockstar", "Hindi Medium" and "Fukrey Returns". She made Bollywood debut as a lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara" (2020) and followed it up with "Rashtra Kavach Om" (2021), co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Her upcoming projects are road trip movie ''Dhak Dhak'', and family drama ''Kadak Singh'', alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

"As an actor, I got to learn a lot and challenge myself in two different ways. 'Dhak Dhak' was about learning to ride a bike, being up in the Himalayas... It was tough physically.

'''Kadak Singh' with Pankaj sir is an emotional film. It is based on human relationships and I got to dig very deep. I feel fulfilled right now as an artist," the Delhi-born actor told PTI in an interview.

"Dhak Dhak", a women-led road-trip drama, also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is produced by Taapsee Pannu and directed by debutante Tarun Dudeja.

Family drama ''Kadak Singh'' is helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of "Pink" fame. It features Sanghi as Tripathi's on-screen daughter.

Sanghi said acting happened to her by chance and she developed fondness for the craft only after working on Imtiaz Ali's ''Rockstar''. ''I come from a regular family. When 'Rockstar' happened, I realised my love for acting and then realised that I will not let it go. So, it's been years of giving auditions," she said.

Now when filmmakers approach her with interesting roles, she feels happy that she didn't give up.

"I have spent endless moments outside audition rooms, being told fit or not fit (for the role). Now, when I get narrations or when directors come to me to narrate stories, I respect and appreciate it a lot. I am glad I didn't give up. I am glad I learnt from every rejection," Sanghi said.

