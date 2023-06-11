Left Menu

British rapper Stefflon Don visits Moosewala's village on his birth anniversary

British rapper Stefflon Don on Sunday visited late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewalas village on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjabs Mansa district on May 29.The British artiste was welcomed at Moosewalas house in Moosa village in Mansa by his father Balkaur Singh.Don, who worked with Moosewala in songs like Invincible and 47, said she came to celebrate the singers legacy.I spent some time with Sidhu Moosewala and I would say that he was an amazing guy.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 19:51 IST
British rapper Stefflon Don visits Moosewala's village on his birth anniversary

British rapper Stefflon Don on Sunday visited late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's village on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The British artiste was welcomed at Moosewala's house in Moosa village in Mansa by his father Balkaur Singh.

Don, who worked with Moosewala in songs like 'Invincible' and '47', said she came to celebrate the singer's legacy.

''I spent some time with Sidhu Moosewala and I would say that he was an amazing guy. He stood for his people and that is why I love him the most… Sidhu will live forever (in our hearts),'' she said.

Several fans and supporters of Moosewala gathered at Moosa village to pay tributes to the singer while some of them even carried cakes and flowers. They also distributed 'chabeel' (sweet water) at several places in Punjab and Chandigarh on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023