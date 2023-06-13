"Melody with message": This is what Umar Riaz says on upcoming song 'Woh Ishq'

Actors Umar Riaz and Hiba Nawab are all set to fuse romantic chemistry in the song, 'Wo Ishq'. Talking about his experience while shooting for the song, the 'Bigg Boss 15' fame said, "It was a wonderful experience working on 'Woh Ishq' and it was lovely shooting with Hiba. She is a great co-star to work with. As actors we were comfortable working in each other's company, we used to crack a lot of jokes and had a lot of fun on the set. And as everyone is aware I am a chill and fun person to be around, also our chemistry is very good though we shot for just one day we talked a lot about our work said the actor"

Umar added that the song is romantic and has a Bollywood feel to it. He said, "I have grown up watching such Bollywood songs and I love doing romantic songs. And 'Woh Ishq' has meaningful lyrics and it has a melody with a message that shows how sometimes you love someone but no matter how hard you try that one person can never be yours" Hiba, who is known for working on TV shows such as 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain' and 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' also shared, " It was a great experience as I only do a particular project when I am really passionate about it and this project really excited me as an actor. Also, this was my first ever experience working with Umar and it was a great experience shooting with him. "

She further said, "It's a romantic song with a lovely message that we end up falling in love but there's no guarantee that the love and relationships will last forever hence we should move on and be optimistic in life always". 'Woh Ishq' directed by Akshay K Agarwal will be out on June 16 on Kashish Music's youtube channel. (ANI)

