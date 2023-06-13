Left Menu

Ice hockey-Andlauer reaches deal to buy NHL's Senators

Canadian transport titan Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to purchase Ottawa Senators, the club said on Tuesday, in a deal that is pending approval from the National Hockey League (NHL). The announcement extinguishes any remaining hope for Hollywood actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds' bid for the team.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:10 IST
Ice hockey-Andlauer reaches deal to buy NHL's Senators

Canadian transport titan Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to purchase Ottawa Senators, the club said on Tuesday, in a deal that is pending approval from the National Hockey League (NHL). Andlauer has a well-established history with the sport, having purchased the American Hockey League's (AHL) Hamilton Bulldogs some two decades ago.

"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level," Andlauer said in a statement. "The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community."

The team missed the playoffs last season, with a 39-win and 35-loss record. The announcement extinguishes any remaining hope for Hollywood actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds' bid for the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

 Global
2
FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

 United States
3
Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

 France
4
QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250 Mn

QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023