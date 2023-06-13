Left Menu

Allied Irish Banks battles 'absurd' London lawsuit from fraudster's son

Allied Irish Banks is fighting a multi-million-pound London lawsuit brought by the son of a fake tycoon who conned the Irish lender out of more than 700 million pounds over a decade ago, a situation the bank says is stranger than fiction. Achilleas Kallakis, who styled himself as a property and shipping magnate, perpetrated a massive mortgage fraud on AIB and was jailed for seven years in 2013, later increased to 11 years on appeal.

Updated: 13-06-2023
Allied Irish Banks is fighting a multi-million-pound London lawsuit brought by the son of a fake tycoon who conned the Irish lender out of more than 700 million pounds over a decade ago, a situation the bank says is stranger than fiction.

Achilleas Kallakis, who styled himself as a property and shipping magnate, perpetrated a massive mortgage fraud on AIB and was jailed for seven years in 2013, later increased to 11 years on appeal. However, Kallakis' son Michalis is now accusing AIB of fraud by selling a portfolio of properties for less than they were worth. He is seeking 237 million pounds from the bank, which says the lawsuit is "divorced from reality" and orchestrated with Achilleas.

"The idea that the victim of the fraud could somehow find itself in the dock – criticised by the fraudster for manner in which it sought to mitigate the losses to which it was exposed by reason of fraud – is beyond fiction," AIB's lawyer Neil Kitchener said in court filings. Michalis' lawyers in turn cited the 1988 comedy film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels to demonstrate how a fraudster might himself be duped.

"Achilleas Kallakis, as a professional fraudster, is particularly vulnerable to being deceived himself," Julian Malins said in court filings, adding in a footnote: "As anyone who has seen Michael Caine and Steve Martin in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will appreciate."

