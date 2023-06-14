Make arrangements for Ratha Jatra in Puri keeping in mind hot weather: Odisha CM to officials

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make arrangements for devotees during Ratha Jatra keeping in mind the prevailing hot weather in Puri.

Attending a meeting of the Ratha Jatra Coordination Committee through the virtual mode on Tuesday, he said it must be ensured that devotees return from the festival with a feel-good experience.

''We must give special attention to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad, and ensure that they return with feel-good factor,'' Patnaik told the meeting.

Maintaining that Lord Jagannath is the biggest identity of Odisha, he said rituals at proper time should be ensured so that the festival, which will be starting on June 20, passes off smoothly.

He appealed to everyone, including the servitors of the 12th-century shrine, to extend support so that the festival is held smoothly.

