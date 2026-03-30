BJD Walks Out Over Controversial Remarks on Biju Patnaik
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest against derogatory remarks made by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey about former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Dubey allegedly called Patnaik a CIA agent, which the BJD strongly opposed, leading to their protest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, expressing outrage over remarks by BJP's Nishikant Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik.
After official documents were tabled, BJD leader Sasmit Patra criticized Dubey for making disparaging statements, asserting Patnaik was unfairly labeled a CIA agent.
Patra, who resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications over the issue, highlighted Patnaik's legacy as a freedom fighter, aviator, and twice Chief Minister of Odisha.
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- Biju Patnaik
- Nishikant Dubey
- Rajya Sabha
- protest
- Odisha
- chief minister
- CIA agent
- politics
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