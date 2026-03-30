BJD Walks Out Over Controversial Remarks on Biju Patnaik

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, expressing outrage over remarks by BJP's Nishikant Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik.

After official documents were tabled, BJD leader Sasmit Patra criticized Dubey for making disparaging statements, asserting Patnaik was unfairly labeled a CIA agent.

Patra, who resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications over the issue, highlighted Patnaik's legacy as a freedom fighter, aviator, and twice Chief Minister of Odisha.