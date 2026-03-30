Controversy Unfolds: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Under Fire for Remarks on Biju Patnaik

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a backlash on Monday over remarks made by its MP, Nishikant Dubey, regarding Biju Patnaik, a revered figure in Indian politics, especially in Odisha.

Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda stepped forward, emphasizing Patnaik's significant contributions to India's freedom and development. Panda described Patnaik as a national hero whose patriotism should never be questioned.

The controversy led to protests by the Biju Janata Dal in the Rajya Sabha and a repudiation from Dubey, clarifying his respect for Patnaik while maintaining criticism towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.