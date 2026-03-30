Controversy Unfolds: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Under Fire for Remarks on Biju Patnaik
The BJP distances itself from MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial remarks about Biju Patnaik, as senior leader Baijayant Panda defends Patnaik's patriotism. Dubey's statement ignited backlash from Odisha's leaders and citizens, prompting BJP clarifications. Dubey refutes disrespect claims, emphasizing criticism of the Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a backlash on Monday over remarks made by its MP, Nishikant Dubey, regarding Biju Patnaik, a revered figure in Indian politics, especially in Odisha.
Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda stepped forward, emphasizing Patnaik's significant contributions to India's freedom and development. Panda described Patnaik as a national hero whose patriotism should never be questioned.
The controversy led to protests by the Biju Janata Dal in the Rajya Sabha and a repudiation from Dubey, clarifying his respect for Patnaik while maintaining criticism towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.
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