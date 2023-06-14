Left Menu

Imbibe Sushant's qualities to keep him alive, says actor's sister on his third death anniversary

Remembering her brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday urged fans to imbibe the goodness of his heart.Kirti, who is based out of the US, posted a video on her Instagram account to share a note with Rajputs admirers.

14-06-2023
Remembering her brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday urged fans to imbibe ''the goodness of his heart''.

Kirti, who is based out of the US, posted a video on her Instagram account to share a note with Rajput's admirers. ''If we want to keep Sushant alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant,'' she captioned the clip.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

In a previous post, Kirti said she missed her brother every day.

''Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now…. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive (sic)'' she wrote.

Kirti also shared a series of pictures of Rajput with her children and screenshots of her conversation with him in which he talked about his favourite books.

