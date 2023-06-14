Left Menu

Wedding diaries: Sunny Deol's son Karan shares pic with best men, "dadu" Dharmendra reacts

Karan and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya are expected to exchange vows on June 18 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:02 IST
Wedding diaries: Sunny Deol's son Karan shares pic with best men, "dadu" Dharmendra reacts
Sunny Deol with his sons (Image source: Instagaram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deol clan of Bollywood is currently beaming with joy as Sunny Deol's eldest son Karan is all set to tie the knot. Karan and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya are expected to exchange vows on June 18 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started.

On Wednesday, the groom-to-be Karan shared an adorable picture with his "best men" -- including father Sunny Deol and younger brother Rajveer Deol. In the fam-jam pic, the trio is seen flashing smiles.

Sunny looked dapper in a blue shirt. Rajveer also opted for a casual look by sporting a cream shirt. Karan undoubtedly stole the attention in traditional attire. He is seen all decked up in a blue kurta.

"Couldn't be more grateful.. My best men! #groomsquad #family #blessed #love," he captioned the post. As soon as Karan dropped the picture, netizens and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes.

Karan's dada and veteran actor Dharmendra dropped a congratulatory wish. "Congratulation," Dharmendra commented, adding a string of red heart emojis.

The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will next be seen in Apne 2 alongside his father Sunny, uncle Bobby, and grandfather Dharmendra. Sunny, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023