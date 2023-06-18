Left Menu

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has wrapped filming for the first schedule of her upcoming comedy film The Crew.Also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.Kareena took to her official Instagram account to share the work update.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 11:38 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes first schedule of 'The Crew'
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has wrapped filming for the first schedule of her upcoming comedy film ''The Crew''.

Also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Kareena took to her official Instagram account to share the work update.

''Ok it's OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time... The BEST team ever... #TheCrew Schedule Wrap... (sic)'' she posted a group selfie with her team on Saturday night.

''The Crew'' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of ''Lootcase'' fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 buddy comedy ''Veere Di Wedding''. It is expected to hit the screens this year.

