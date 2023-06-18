Two-day carnival starts at Neel Top in J-K's Ramban for tourism promotion

A two-day summer carnival commenced on Sunday at the Neel top in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir for the promotion of tourism in the picturesque meadow, an official said.

The first ever Neel Top Carnival was organised by the Jammu Directorate of Tourism in collaboration with the Ramban district administration, and J and K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the official said, adding it attracted more than 18,000 visitors.

Ramban District Development Council Chairperson Shamshada Shan inaugurated the carnival along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban Masrat Ul Islam. Shan said the Neel Top is a virgin scenic tourist destination which is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under the shadow of snow-clad peaks namely Hans Raj and Shafawoin of Pir Panjal ranges.

''Such mega promotional events help in discovering such local natural spectacles, weaved with cultural diversity, scenic beauty and beautiful mountains with green meadows,'' she said, lauding the efforts of the organisers.

Islam hoped that the tourism department would come up with more activities for offbeat destinations of Ramban district in the ongoing year. Colourful cultural programmes including a bouquet of musical performances like the local Rambani Thaali Dance, Dogri Dance and Kashmiri Dance enthralled the audiences amid loud cheers and festive fanfare.

Local artists presented beautiful folk performances and engaged the audiences, the official said.

He said various departmental stalls showcasing local art, craft and informative stalls regarding the various beneficiary oriented schemes was another highlight of the carnival.

Tourists as well as locals echoed the sentiment that employment will be generated through such initiatives and promotional activities to bring such natural gems on the national and international tourism map.

Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, in the capacity of Sub Nodal Officer, Rural Tourism is in liaison with local stakeholders to promote homestays for rural livelihood and tourism promotion.

''Presently two home stays are functional at Neel top and around 12 more are in the process of registration under the Home Stay Policy started by the J and K administration on June 30 last year,'' she said.

She said the two-day event is an amalgamation of musical extravaganza to trekking, from display of rich art and craft to cuisine, offering something for everyone.

The second day of the festival shall include trekking from Vasemarg to Eijantargh in Ramban District, she said.

