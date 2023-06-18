Left Menu

Two-day carnival starts at Neel Top in J-K's Ramban for tourism promotion

Shan said the Neel Top is a virgin scenic tourist destination which is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under the shadow of snow-clad peaks namely Hans Raj and Shafawoin of Pir Panjal ranges.Such mega promotional events help in discovering such local natural spectacles, weaved with cultural diversity, scenic beauty and beautiful mountains with green meadows, she said, lauding the efforts of the organisers.Islam hoped that the tourism department would come up with more activities for offbeat destinations of Ramban district in the ongoing year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:59 IST
Two-day carnival starts at Neel Top in J-K's Ramban for tourism promotion
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day summer carnival commenced on Sunday at the Neel top in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir for the promotion of tourism in the picturesque meadow, an official said.

The first ever Neel Top Carnival was organised by the Jammu Directorate of Tourism in collaboration with the Ramban district administration, and J and K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the official said, adding it attracted more than 18,000 visitors.

Ramban District Development Council Chairperson Shamshada Shan inaugurated the carnival along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban Masrat Ul Islam. Shan said the Neel Top is a virgin scenic tourist destination which is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under the shadow of snow-clad peaks namely Hans Raj and Shafawoin of Pir Panjal ranges.

''Such mega promotional events help in discovering such local natural spectacles, weaved with cultural diversity, scenic beauty and beautiful mountains with green meadows,'' she said, lauding the efforts of the organisers.

Islam hoped that the tourism department would come up with more activities for offbeat destinations of Ramban district in the ongoing year. Colourful cultural programmes including a bouquet of musical performances like the local Rambani Thaali Dance, Dogri Dance and Kashmiri Dance enthralled the audiences amid loud cheers and festive fanfare.

Local artists presented beautiful folk performances and engaged the audiences, the official said.

He said various departmental stalls showcasing local art, craft and informative stalls regarding the various beneficiary oriented schemes was another highlight of the carnival.

Tourists as well as locals echoed the sentiment that employment will be generated through such initiatives and promotional activities to bring such natural gems on the national and international tourism map.

Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, in the capacity of Sub Nodal Officer, Rural Tourism is in liaison with local stakeholders to promote homestays for rural livelihood and tourism promotion.

''Presently two home stays are functional at Neel top and around 12 more are in the process of registration under the Home Stay Policy started by the J and K administration on June 30 last year,'' she said.

She said the two-day event is an amalgamation of musical extravaganza to trekking, from display of rich art and craft to cuisine, offering something for everyone.

The second day of the festival shall include trekking from Vasemarg to Eijantargh in Ramban District, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023