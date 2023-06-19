Left Menu

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan attend wedding reception of Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot today. Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members. Several celebrities marked their presence at the reception. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan too arrived in style.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 01:50 IST
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot today. Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members. Several celebrities marked their presence at the reception. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan too arrived in style. While for the reception Salman arrived in elegance sporting a deep blue suit. He was seen smiling at the cameras. Aamir was seen in kurta and denim pants for the occasion. He teamed up it with simple-framed spectacles and flaunted a moustache.

Drisha donned a floor-length embellished gown for the special occasion. She wore diamond jewellery as accessories and had her hair loose. Karan chose a black tuxedo, which made him appear dashing. While the paparazzi took images of them together, they could be seen smiling. Sunny Deol was seen distributing sweets at his son's reception.

Earlier, Karan Deol also shared a wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

