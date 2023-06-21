'Utterly shocking': Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic 'Amul girl' campaign, passes away
Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the iconic 'Amul Girl' campaign that started in the 1960s, has died, the Gujarat-based milk cooperative that owns the dairy brand said on Wednesday.
''Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, chairman of daCunha Communications last night (Tuesday) at Mumbai,'' said Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
Sylvester daCunha conceived the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul, the brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966 which introduced the 'Amul Girl' to the world which continues even today.
Rahul daCunha, Sylvester daCunha's son, is now at the helm of the advertising agency started by his father.
Tributes for Sylvester daCunha poured in with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalling that Amul's iconic leader V Kurien had acknowledged his creative genius.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien termed Sylvester daCunha as an advertising legend in a condolence message shared on the microblogging site Twitter.
