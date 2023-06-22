Left Menu

Song Joong-ki makes a fashion statement at Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Updated: 22-06-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:02 IST
Song Joong-ki makes a fashion statement at Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Image Credit: Online community
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Renowned South Korean actor Song Joong-ki made waves at Pharrell Williams' highly anticipated Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer Men's Collection debut, held at the picturesque Pont Neuf Bridge. Adding to the star-studded affair was the presence of NCT's Yuta and GOT7's BamBam, creating an ensemble of unmatched star power and capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

With an effortless display of charm and style, Song Joong-ki captivated onlookers as he confidently sported a chic oversized checkered suit. Fans were left in awe of his impeccable fashion sense, further solidifying his status as a trendsetter. The actor was seen interacting happily with fans, showcasing his warm and approachable nature.

During an interview, Song Joong-ki expressed his excitement and gratitude, stating, "I'm going to savor every moment of this show. Wishing you all the happiness and good health." His heartfelt words resonated with his dedicated fan base, who continue to support him in his endeavors.

Earlier this year, on January 30, Song Joong-ki shared joyous news with his fans, announcing his marriage to talented British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The couple's happiness multiplied when they recently welcomed their first child on June 14, marking the beginning of a beautiful chapter in their lives.

While Song Joong-ki's comments about the challenges of balancing his career with his role as a husband and father sparked some controversy, the actor remains undeterred in his pursuit of success. With his latest film, "Hopeless," garnering rave reviews at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, anticipation builds as fans eagerly await his upcoming projects.

Song Joong-ki's presence at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show further solidifies his global influence and cements his reputation as a talented actor and fashion icon. As he continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, his fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his illustrious career.

The actor, popular around the globe for K-dramas such as "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo", also penned a letter to his fan group 'Ki Aile' on his official fan cafe. Joong Ki was previously married to Korean star Song Hye-kyo, who featured opposite him in "Descendants of the Sun". They tied the knot in 2017 and parted ways in 2019.

Source: IMBC

