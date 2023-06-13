Destined with You: Everything we know so far

Destined With You, an upcoming South Korean romantic drama, is set to premiere on Netflix this August. The highly anticipated series features popular k-pop star Rowoon and actress Jo Bo Ah in the lead roles. Directed by Nam Ki Hoon and written by screenwriter Nah Ji Sul, the drama promises an engaging storyline and compelling characters.

The plot revolves around Lee Hong Jo (played by Jo Bo Ah), a dedicated civil servant working at Onju City Hall. Her life takes a romantic turn when she comes across a sealed wooden chest dating back over 300 years. The curse within the chest becomes intertwined with Jang Shin Yu (played by Rowoon), a lawyer desperate to break his family's ancient curse. As they navigate their way through the curse together, their bond grows stronger, leading to an irresistible romance.

Jo Bo Ah, excited about her role, expressed her love for the fresh and interesting storyline and the charm of the characters. She fully immersed herself in the character of Hong Jo and is eager to bring her to life on screen.

Jo Bo Ah revealed, “I love the fresh, interesting storyline and the charm of the characters. Before I knew it, I found myself fully immersed in Hong Jo’s character.”

Rowoon, on the other hand, is thrilled to portray a character with a different disposition from his previous roles. He looks forward to playing Shin Yu and hopes the audience shares his excitement.

“I’m thrilled to portray a character with a different disposition from those I’ve played before. I’m looking forward to my own performance of Shin Yu. I hope everyone gets their hopes up as well.”

In addition to Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon, the drama also features Ha Jun as Kwon Jae Kyung, a charming man from Onju City Hall and Hong Jo's crush. With a mysterious pain hidden behind his sweet smile, Jae Kyung's emotions are stirred as Hong Jo and Shin Yu grow closer. Yura portrays Yoon Na Yeon, Shin Yu's girlfriend, whose true nature begins to surface as Shin Yu shows interest in Hong Jo, someone she once bullied.

The synopsis of Destined With You: “A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.”

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation for the series is building. Fans of K-dramas can look forward to a captivating story filled with romance and intrigue when Destined With You arrives on Netflix this August.

Also Read: Lee Dong Wook opens up about his struggles and source of his energy