Park Bo-young opens up about ‘awkward’ first meeting with Park Seo-joon on Concrete Utopia set

In a recent press conference held on June 21, Park Bo-young, the popular South Korean actress, shared details about her first meeting with Park Seo-joon on the sets of their upcoming movie, Concrete Utopia. The movie, a disaster thriller, has generated excitement among fans who eagerly awaited the on-screen chemistry between the two A-list actors.

During the press conference, Park Bo-young revealed that their initial encounter felt awkward due to the nature of their first scene together. She explained, "The first shoot was a wedding shoot, so it felt awkward, but as we gradually synchronized and got comfortable, it quickly became easier." [translation via Koreaboo].

This anecdote provided insight into the initial dynamics between the two actors and how they managed to overcome the initial uneasiness.

Recently, rumors were circulating about Park Seo-joon's dating life, specifically regarding his alleged relationship with YouTuber and singer Hong Soo Yeon, known by her stage name Xooos. Reports surfaced on June 20, prompting the agencies of both Park Seo-joon and Hong Soo Yeon to address the rumors. With these rumors still fresh in the air, one reporter took the opportunity during the Q&A session at the press conference to ask Park Seo-joon about his dating life.

However, Park Seo-joon tactfully redirected the focus back to the movie, stating, "However, in my situation, I feel a lot of pressure in revealing my personal life, and it is difficult to say anything noteworthy because it is part of my personal life. This is my first official schedule for Concrete Utopia, so I hope you show a lot of interest in the movie." [translation via Koreaboo]. By gracefully sidestepping the personal question, Park Seo-joon made it clear that he preferred to keep his private matters separate from his professional commitments.

Park Bo-young also touched upon the subject of their first meeting during the press conference. She expressed her initial concern about wearing a wedding gown right after meeting Park Seo-joon and wondered if it would be considered rude to put her hand on him during their scenes together. However, she later mentioned that the awkwardness gradually disappeared as they began to open up and establish a comfortable working relationship. She shared, "When I first met Park Seo-joon, I said 'Hello' and immediately wore a wedding dress. It was my first time meeting him, and I was worried about if I could put my hand on him; we were supposed to look affectionate, but I wondered if I was being impolite."

The anticipation surrounding Concrete Utopia stems from the fact that both Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon are highly regarded actors in the Korean drama industry. Their collaboration in this disaster thriller offers a unique and never-seen-before pairing, exciting fans worldwide.

Concrete Utopia is scheduled to be released on August 23, 2023, allowing fans to witness the chemistry between Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon on the big screen.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest updates on Concrete Utopia and other news about South Korean celebrities! We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. Keep an eye out for our updates!

Also Read: Song Joong-ki makes a fashion statement at Louis Vuitton show in Paris