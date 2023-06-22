Thalapathy Vijay drops first look of new film 'Leo' on 49th birthday

Left Menu

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Thursday gave a surprise to his fans on his 49th birthday -- the first look of his upcoming Tamil movie Leo.The project marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.In the poster, which the actor posted on his social media handles at midnight, Vijay is seen swinging a hammer.

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Thursday gave a surprise to his fans on his 49th birthday -- the first look of his upcoming Tamil movie ''Leo''.

The project marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster "Master".

In the poster, which the actor posted on his social media handles at midnight, Vijay is seen swinging a hammer. The background features snowcapped mountains and a hyena.

The tagline on the poster read: ''In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.'' Kanagraj also shared the first look on Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor.

''#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast,'' the filmmaker tweeted.

Besides the first look, the makers are also set to release the Tamil movie's first song, titled ''Naa Ready''. Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits ''Ghilli'', ''Kuruvi'', ''Thirupaachi'' and ''Aathi'', features opposite the actor in the film.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in ''Leo'', which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of "Leo".

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as "Kaththi", "Master" and "Beast", is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

