Japan Cultural Centre inaugurated in Ahmedabad Management Association

The Japan Cultural Centre was inaugurated at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here on Friday.

Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Dr Yasukata Fukahori, who inaugurated the centre, said it will serve as a symbol of true friendship between his nation and India.

''It is great to be here at the inauguration of the Japan Cultural Centre at AMA. The Zen-Kaizen Centre at AMA is one of the best Japan-related activities in India. The Japan Cultural Centre will showcase the attractiveness of Japan before the people of India,'' Fukahori said.

After the resounding success of the Japanese Language Centre, Japan Information and Study Centre, Japanese Zen Garden and KHS Kaizen Academy at AMA, the Japan Culture Centre will be the fifth dedicated activity centre, said Mukesh Patel, president, Indo- Japan Friendship Association, Gujarat.

''Over the years, the Japan Centres at AMA have enjoyed widespread recognition and goodwill for their vision and mission of making Gujarat the mini-Japan of India. The Japan Cultural Centre is expected to serve as a catalyst in further strengthening the bond between Japan and India, particularly Gujarat,'' Patel added.

An exhibition of selected photos from 'The Indo-Japan Foto-Fest Contest' was also launched at the centre by the consul general.

Ajay Patel, Chairman of Gujarat State Co-operative Bank and Ahmedabad District Co-Operative Bank, as well as Takehiko Furukawa, Director General of JETRO Ahmedabad, attended the event, a release said.

