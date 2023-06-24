Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' to come out on Disney+ Hotstar in July

Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' to come out on Disney+ Hotstar in July
Actor Vidyut Jammwal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Vidyut Jammwal's espionage thriller ''IB 71'' will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform announced on Saturday.

The movie, which was released in theatres in May, will make its debut on the platform on July 7, a press release stated.

The espionage thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, best known for National Award-winning 2017 war movie “Ghazi”.

Jammwal plays the role of an Intelligence Officer in the movie, which is the first project to come out of his production banner Action Hero Films.

''Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up-close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions,'' the actor said in a statement.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Dalip Tahil and Suvrat joshi.

Reddy said he is glad that ''IB 71'' will be experienced by a wider audience with the film's debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

''A legendary chronicle of India’s biggest war was a story to explore, with the finest actors Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and many others this inspiring story was brought to life. Each actor passionately symbolizes the story, evoking the shared passion for this historical chapter,'' the filmmaker said. ''IB 71'' is also produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

