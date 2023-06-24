Updated edition of Neelam Mahajan Singh's book of poems out

An updated edition of media professional Neelam Mahajan Singh's book of poems ''Ocean of Love'' has just been published.

The edition with a new format, 60 poems and thematic photographs has been brought out by M Y Printer & Publisher. Singh says her poetry is accidental, transcendental and deeply in love with relationships.

''Ocean of Love'', she says, ''reacts to the socio-economic environment we live in.'' She also says her poems ''invade into the viciousness of existence with aggressive explosions. They also relate to an experiment of relationships and in the process become a timeless discovery''.

They further make a journey into the spiritual world, in search of light beyond the physical being, she adds.

