Left Menu

Sonowal reviews arrangements for Ambubachi Mela

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:27 IST
Sonowal reviews arrangements for Ambubachi Mela
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed arrangements at the Kamakhya Temple where the annual Ambubachi Mela was being held.

Sonowal, the minister of Ports and Ayush, reviewed the temporary arrangements made at the Pandu Port of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the devotees and tourists who are coming from across the country.

He directed officials to ensure that all steps are taken for the comfort of tourists.

Sonowal said that both the Centre and the Assam government have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees so that they do not face any difficulties during the four-day mela.

''Ambubachi Mela is part of our rich heritage, and a powerful symbol of 'Sanatan' culture. In order to encourage spiritual tourism, the government has been taking various steps,'' he said.

''I pray to 'Maa Kamakhya' that she keeps blessing all of us and keeps the society free from any wrong and inauspicious happenings,'' he added.

Sonowal also interacted with many devotees.

The doors of the Kamakhya Temple, atop the Nilachal Hills, were closed on the night of June 22 and will reopen on the morning of June 26 for the annual festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023