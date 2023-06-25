Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:18 IST
Goyal holds interaction with over 50 top-performing Youtubers in India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held an interaction with over 50 top-performing Youtubers in India on various issues like popularising handicrafts, benefits of millets and consumer awareness, an official said.

The interaction was held on June 23.

Youtubers who participated in the discussions include Vivek Bindra, Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), Viraj Sheth (Co-founder Monk Entertainment), Ganesh Prasad (Think School), Shlok Srivastava (Tech burner), Prafull Billore (MBA Chai Wala), and Anushka Rathod (Anushka Rathod Finance), among others, the commerce and industry ministry official said.

''Minister Piyush Goyal held a fruitful interaction 'SAMPARK SE SAMVAD' with an interesting group of top-performing Youtubers in India, from diverse genres who are experts at demystifying content of any nature,'' the official said.

The issues discussed during the interaction included consumer awareness and protection (with a special focus on fake websites), cyber security, ways to boost tourism, popularising handlooms and handicrafts, and creating more content on the benefits of millets, among others. The minister also invited the content creators to further propagate the five resolutions, including making India a developed nation in the next 25 years. YouTubers expressed keenness to roll out content on their channels about government programmes and policies to educate their audience and also work as fact checkers countering misinformation.

