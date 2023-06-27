Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor revisits her childhood with "kindhearted" brother Arjun Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a few childhood pictures of herself with her cousin Arjun Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor revisits her childhood with "kindhearted" brother Arjun Kapoor
Actor Sonam Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a few childhood pictures of herself with her cousin Arjun Kapoor. Take a look at the siblings' cute childhood bonding.

She posted the pictures to mark Arjun's 38th birthday. Sonam also dropped an adorable image from her wedding festivities. The image shows Sonam and Arjun sharing a warm hug.

"Happy birthday my kindhearted brother.. I hope everything good happens to you love you @arjunkapoor," she captioned the post. Sonam is actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, while Arjun is producer Boney Kapoor's son.

Arjun turned 38 on Monday. He celebrated his birthday with close friends and family members. The bash was attended by Arjun's girlfriend Malaika, and sisters Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor among others. Wishing Arjun a happy birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome .... @arjunkapoor."

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Sonam is all set to make her comeback with 'Blind', which will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. (ANI)

