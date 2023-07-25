Ryan Reynolds to bring back sitcom 'ALF' on his Maximum Effort channel

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is reviving the American classic TV show ''ALF'' (Alien Life Form), that ran from 1986-1990, for a series of branded segments on his film production company and digital marketing agency - Maximum Effort Channel.

The new ''ALF'' will premiere on Maximum Effort on Saturday, in the channel’s first series of “Maximum Moments” with the character's creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios, along with sponsored content.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” said Reynolds, Maximum Effort co-founder. “Besides my irrational love of 'ALF' growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring 'ALF' back to life,'' he added.

''ALF'' aired in the US from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. The title character ALF, whose real name is Gordon Shumway, crash-lands in the garage of the suburban middle-class Tanner family. The series starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory. ALF was performed by puppeteer Fusco, who co-created the show with Tom Patchett.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)