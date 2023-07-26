Blue Lock Chapter 227: Barou's rebellion arises as Snuffy's tactics backfire

Snuffy's failed tactics force Barou's ego to return! Blue Lock Chapter 227 will showcase King Barou in an entirely different light – driven by ego and determined to score the next goal.

The excitement is building among manga enthusiasts as they eagerly await the next installment of Blue Lock, Chapter 227. In the previous chapter titled "Retirement Notice," readers witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Ubers launched a counterattack against Bastard Munchen. However, the spotlight now falls on Shoei Barou, the star striker, as his frustration with Snuffy's tactics leads to a game-changing decision.

What's Expected in Blue Lock Chapter 227?

Blue Lock Chapter 227 will showcase King Barou in an entirely different light – driven by ego and determined to score the next goal. After following Snuffy's advice so far, Barou's performance didn't yield the desired results against Isagi, who knows him inside out. Now, Barou decides to break free from Snuffy's guidance and return to playing in his own style.

Recap of Blue Lock Chapter 226

In Chapter 226, readers were taken on a roller-coaster ride as the match intensified. Gagamaru blocked Barou's shot and initiated a counterattack for Bastard Munchen. With Isagi and Yukimiya joining forces, the pressure was on, but their lack of coordination resulted in losing the ball to Snuffy.

Isagi's Determination: As the chapter progressed, Isagi's determination as a striker became evident. He realized that goals were the ultimate measure of success and put aside previous failed attempts. Isagi set his sights on reclaiming the ball and scoring another goal for his team, demonstrating his unwavering focus on victory.

Ubers' Penetration and Barou's Rogue Move: Ubers' skillful penetration of Bastard Munchen's half caused chaos in the defense. With too many Ubers players in front of the penalty box, Gagamaru was left uncertain about whom to focus on. The ball eventually found its way to Shoei Barou, setting the stage for a critical moment in the match.

Barou's Surprising Decision: As Isagi closed in on Barou to steal the ball, the unexpected happened. Barou defied Snuffy's instructions and cut back at the last moment, shocking both his teammates and opponents. Discontent with Snuffy's tactics, Barou confronted the master striker, expressing his dissatisfaction and terminating their partnership.

The Implications of Barou's Rebellion: With Barou now playing independently, the dynamics of the match and the team could undergo significant changes. Readers eagerly anticipate how Isagi will respond to this bold move and how it will impact Ubers' performance going forward. The clash between Barou's unrestrained playing style and Isagi's strategic brilliance is sure to be riveting.

Blue Lock Chapter 227 Release Schedule

Blue Lock Chapter 227 is scheduled for publication in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Fans in Japan can expect it to drop on Wednesday, August 2, at 12:00 midnight JST, keeping the serialization right on schedule. You can catch this eagerly-awaited chapter in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, which is available in both physical and digital formats.

For international fans, the chapter will actually hit stands a bit earlier, on Tuesday, August 1. To help clarify any potential confusion, here are the release times across various international time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 10:00 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 3:00 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, August 1, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, August 1, 11:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, August 2, 12:30 am

