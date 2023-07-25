Spy x Family Chapter 86: Action-packed confrontations and daring escapes await

Spy x Family fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 86, which is set to be an action-packed installment with intense confrontations and daring escapes. In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Nightfall's furious attack on Whinston Wheeler, leaving him on the ropes. As the injured Nightfall seeks to emerge victorious, readers are also curious to see how the situation unfolds for Twilight and the rest of the characters.

Spy x Family Chapter 86 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Readers can access the chapter on various platforms, including Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The release times in different time zones are also provided for fans around the world.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am (Sunday, August 6)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (Sunday, August 6)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Central European Time: 4 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm (Sunday, August 6)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm (Monday, August 7, 2023)

Spy x Family Chapter 85, showcased Yuri being awakened by his captain and Chloe, his colleague. Upon being ordered to get medical attention, Yuri reflects on why Twilight chose not to kill him, a question that continues to baffle him.

Meanwhile, Nightfall remains determined and ready to confront Wheeler, with Twilight's safety at stake. Wheeler, who still clings to Twilight's disguise mask, tries to assert his authority by demanding Nightfall drop her gun. With her emotions fueling her actions, Nightfall complies and shatters her gun. Wheeler, in an attempt to belittle her and Twilight, lectures her on the unprofessionalism of forming personal attachments as a spy.

Undeterred by Wheeler's words, Nightfall charges at him, confident in her abilities to triumph. However, her rage-fueled strength proves more formidable than Wheeler anticipated, leading to severe consequences. Nightfall delivers a powerful blow, breaking both Wheeler's arm and her own. The narration reveals that Nightfall's mental strength inhibitors were deactivated due to her fury, allowing her to unleash her full power. The chapter ends with Nightfall breaking her leg while using her dislocated arm to strike Wheeler.

As Spy x Family Chapter 86 unfolds, readers can expect to witness Wheeler's response to Nightfall's ruthless attacks. He may probably either succumb to the pain or decide to retreat, with Nightfall unable to pursue him effectively due to her injuries.

Furthermore, the upcoming chapters will likely feature Nightfall's efforts to find a means of escape for herself, Twilight, and possibly Wheeler. Perhaps, other WISE agents may come to their rescue, providing an opportunity for them to elude their pursuers. Additionally, readers will be intrigued to see how Yuri's captain factors into the situation, as he arrives at the location where the trio is currently situated.

