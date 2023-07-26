Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 release date, time, recap and more

The story got pretty wild in Chainsaw Man Chapter 137, which was released on Tuesday. We saw Denji seemingly growing and maturing, but the mangaka, Tatsuki Fujimoto, cleverly pulled the rug from under us, revealing a shocking and sadistic surprise. A mysterious girl enters the scene, and it's unclear who she is and why a line of people is waiting to confront her with baseball bats.

While fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to find out more about this enigmatic girl and her intentions, there's good news and a slight wait ahead. The official release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 is scheduled two weeks from now. As of now, there have been no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chainsaw Man Chapter 138.

For those trying to figure out when they can get their hands on Chainsaw Man Chapter 138, the release date is set for August 9, 2023 1 a.m. JST on Wednesday. The next chapter will be available through platforms like Viz Media, Shōnen Jump, and the Manga Plus app. And here are the time zone conversions for some common cities, so you can plan accordingly:

• Pacific Time (PST): 8 a.m.

• Mountain Time (MST): 9 a.m.

• Central Time (CST): 10 a.m.

• Eastern Time (EST): 11 a.m.

• UK Time (BST): 4 p.m.

• European Time (CEST): 5 p.m.

• Indian Time (IST): 8:30 p.m.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137, titled "Chu Chu Lovely Muni Muni Mura Mura.” The story begins with Denji, the protagonist, being approached by a peculiar girl. Despite her advances, Denji confidently turns her down, claiming that he has matured and is no longer vulnerable to "honey traps" – a tactic used to deceive others with false affection. It seems like Denji has grown wiser and less gullible.

However, the plot takes a surprising twist, as the manga's creator, Fujimoto, tricks the readers. In just a few panels after Denji's display of newfound maturity, we are shocked to witness Denji sucking on the tentacle of a deceased devil. This sudden change in behavior shows that Denji's growth might not be as genuine as we initially thought.

Later on, Denji and the mysterious girl head to a karaoke bar, where they plan to engage in a sexual encounter. Before they can proceed, the girl, referred to as Mandy, expresses her desire to sing a song. The scene becomes a blend of tension and anticipation as the group of guys from outside begins to line up, creating an ominous atmosphere.

As tension builds up, Denji finds himself in a challenging situation as he faces all the men who have gathered outside. Armed only with a baseball bat, he prepares to confront the group on his own. However, at the climax of the chapter, Mandy decides to join the fray, standing alongside Denji to confront the approaching adversaries.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series!

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 227: Barou's rebellion arises as Snuffy's tactics backfire