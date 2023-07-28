Left Menu

Emmys vendors told telecast delayed from Sept by strikes -Variety

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced just before the dual work stoppage was declared and were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date. An exact date for the awards ceremony hasn't been determined, and isn’t expected to be announced until early August, Variety reported.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 07:58 IST
Vendors for television's Emmys Awards have been told that the ceremony will not air as scheduled on Sept. 18, Variety reported on Thursday, just over two weeks after nominees were announced, because of strikes by actors and writers.

Hollywood actors went on strike

earlier this month after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies. Nominations for the highest honors in television were

announced just before the dual work stoppage was declared and were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date.

An exact date for the awards ceremony hasn't been determined, and isn't expected to be announced until early August, Variety reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

