Jurassic World Evolution 3: Is it coming in 2024?

After the successful release of Jurassic World Evolution 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next installment - Jurassic World Evolution 3. The first game received mixed reviews, but the second one earned mostly positive feedback from critics, who saw it as an improvement over its predecessor.

Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation game based on the 2015 film Jurassic World. Developed and published by Frontier Developments, the game allows players to construct their own dinosaur park on the Las Cinco Muertes Archipelago, also known as the "Five Deaths." With over 40 types of dinosaurs, players can modify their genes to introduce new features. The game progresses as players fulfill contracts from three divisions: Science, Security, and Entertainment. Additionally, there's a sandbox mode set on Isla Nublar, the iconic location from the first and fourth films.

While there's no official announcement for Jurassic World Evolution 3 yet, fans are hopeful for a release soon. Considering that the developer took three years between the last two games, we can expect the third installment to possibly arrive in 2024.

If the creators choose to continue with the thrilling dinosaur theme, players can hope for Jurassic World Evolution 3 to be available on the same platforms as the previous sequel, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Currently, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is accessible on the aforementioned platforms. The sequel is set after the events of the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and takes players to various biomes in the contiguous United States, such as forests and deserts. Each biome presents unique challenges as players design and manage their parks. The game offers various modes, including a campaign mode set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a "Chaos Theory" mode that revisits key moments from the films, and the returning Challenge and Sandbox modes.

We'll keep a close eye on the development of this next-generation video game and provide updates as they come in. Stay tuned for more exciting details on the video game!