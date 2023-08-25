Left Menu

Sujoy Ghosh's film with Kareena titled 'Jaane Jaan', set for September 21 release

Netflix on Friday announced that filmmaker Sujoy Ghoshs upcoming feature film with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma has been titled Jaane Jaan.The streamer shared the news on its social media handles on the occasion of Kareenas 43rd birthday.The crime thriller movie, based on critically-acclaimed Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X from author Keigo Higashino, is set to be released on the streaming platform on September 21, a press release stated.Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaans birthday kareenakapoorkhan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 12:16 IST
Ghosh, known for critical hits such as ''Jhankaar Beats'', ''Kahaani'' and ''Badla'', said he had been waiting to adapt Higashino's novel, the love of his life, for a long time.

''From the day I read 'Devotion of Suspect X', I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

The novel, published in 2005, follows a battle of the wits between a maths genius and his equally talented university batchmate, who is investigating a murder case involving the former's neighbour.

It was earlier adapted into a 2008 Japanese movie ''Suspect X'', followed by adaptations in Korean and Chinese. The book also served as an inspiration for the 2019 Tamil movie ''Kolaigaran''.

''Jaane Jaan'' is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

