Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to start streaming on Prime Video from Sept 7

Prime Video has set September 7 as the digital premiere date of superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie ''Jailer''.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ''Jailer'' stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik round out the cast. The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff. The story centres on a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path, the official synopsis reads. “'Jailer' is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes,'' director Nelson said in a statement. ''Jailer'' released in theatres on August 10. Following its digital debut, Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream the action entertainer in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

C. Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, said they are excited to show the film to the global audience. ''The film's overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are now excited to take this emotionally rich entertainer to audiences across the globe in multiple languages through Prime Video,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)