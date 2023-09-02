Left Menu

Salman Khan unveils first poster of 'Tiger 3', confirms Diwali release

In a press release, Aditya Chopra-led YRF said the film will be set the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.Shah Rukh will be making a cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:27 IST
Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS
Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first poster of ''Tiger 3'', the fifth chapter of Yash Raj Film's spy universe.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ''Tiger 3'' will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents – Tiger and Zoya.

The movie, which follows ''Ek Tha Tiger'' (2012) and ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017), will make its debut in theatres on Diwali in November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

''Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,'' Salman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the official poster.

The 'YRF Spy Universe', conceptualized by Chopra, brings three franchises headlined by leading stars -- Salman's ''Tiger'' movies, Shah Rukh's ''Pathaan'' and Hrithik Roshan's ''War'' -- under one umbrella.

The studio's recent blockbuster ''Pathaan'' marked the beginning of the cinematic universe with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. It also had plenty of references to Hrithik's ''War'' character, Kabir Dhaliwal. In a press release, Aditya Chopra-led YRF said the film will be set the events of ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''War'' and ''Pathaan''.

Shah Rukh will be making a cameo appearance as Pathaan in ''Tiger 3'', which also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

