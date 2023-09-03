Whoopi Goldberg and Jeremy Irvine join cast of Italian comedy movie 'Leopardi & Co'
Hollywood veteran Whoopi Goldberg and actor Jeremy Irvine have boarded the cast of Italian comedy feature film Leopardi Co, to be directed by Federica Biondi.The movie is being produced by Franco-Tunisian film and TV entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammars Eagle Pictures.
Hollywood veteran Whoopi Goldberg and actor Jeremy Irvine have boarded the cast of Italian comedy feature film ''Leopardi & Co'', to be directed by Federica Biondi.
The movie is being produced by Franco-Tunisian film and TV entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar's Eagle Pictures. According to entertainment website Variety, shooting on the film is currently underway in the town of Recanati, which is known as the birthplace of one the Italy's greatest poets, Giacomo Leopardi.
In the film, Goldberg essays the role of the agent of an American actor (Irvine), and lands him a part as the great Italian poet. But since her client knows nothing about Leopardi, a young Italian woman, played by Denise Tantucci, is hired to provide the background information and romance ensues.
The film is being shot in Italian and English.
