Simon West's historic drama ‘Antara’ to be filmed in Saudi Arabia’s Neom

Con-Air director Simon West will be filming his next feature film Antara in the Neom region in northwest Saudi Arabia.According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the movie is based on a true story and revolves around Antara ibn Shaddad, an imprisoned warrior who was propelled to stardom in the sixth century both as a knight and a poet.Antara is co-produced by writer and producer Alexander Amartei and producer Stuart Sutherland.

''Con-Air'' director Simon West will be filming his next feature film ''Antara'' in the Neom region in northwest Saudi Arabia.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the movie is based on a true story and revolves around Antara ibn Shaddad, an imprisoned warrior who was propelled to stardom in the sixth century both as a knight and a poet.

''Antara'' is co-produced by writer and producer Alexander Amartei and producer Stuart Sutherland. The team will arrive in Neom early next year for almost a three-month-long schedule.

"Bringing the story of Antara ibn Shaddad to the big screen and the masses is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue his legend. The life of Antara is one of those relatively little-known true stories that prove that fact can be so much stranger than fiction." said West.

"The opportunity to film in the homeland of the Banu Abs tribe means we will keep true to the piece whilst helping to grow the emerging film industry in the region. It's a project I'm thrilled to be involved with and I am looking forward to creating something unique for a global audience,'' West said in a statement.

