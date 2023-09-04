Left Menu

Flight attendant found dead with throat slit in Mumbai apartment; 1 person detained

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 13:55 IST
Flight attendant found dead with throat slit in Mumbai apartment; 1 person detained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman flight attendant has been found dead with her throat slit in an apartment in Mumbai following which police have registered a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with the Air India, the official said.

She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said The Powai police have registered a murder case and detained one person in this connection, the official said.

During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter's boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back. The police have now informed them about the incident, the official said.

After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family's local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying with her throat slit. She was immediately she rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding a probe is on into the case.

