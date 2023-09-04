Entertainment News Roundup: Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76; Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation "Margaritaville" commercial empire, has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on his website said on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death. In recent months Buffett had canceled shows due to health issues.

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud

Thousands of Burning Man attendees partied hard on Sunday despite downpours that turned the Nevada desert where the annual arts and music festival takes place into a sea of sticky mud and led officials to order the multitudes to shelter in place. One person had died at the event in the Black Rock Desert, authorities said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation is underway.

Israeli-Iranian movie filmed undercover to avoid suspicion

The first production co-directed by Iranian and Israeli filmmakers had to be shot in secret to prevent possible interference by Tehran, directors Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Guy Nattiv told Reuters on Sunday. "Tatami", a tense thriller centred on a world judo championship, got its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the weekend, receiving a standing ovation.

Producer bemoans no buyers for Polanski film in France, US and UK

The producer of Roman Polanski's latest movie, "The Palace", bemoaned the fact that no one wanted the distribution rights for the film in the United States, Britain and France, saying morality should not weigh on art. One of the most successful directors of his generation, Polanski fled the United States over a conviction for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a crime he admitted.

Emotional Tony Leung wins lifetime award at Venice

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai received a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, brushing away his tears as he was given a prolonged standing ovation. "It is like a dream come true," Leung told Reuters TV.

Make-up artist explains thinking behind Bradley Cooper nose

The make-up artist for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" apologised on Saturday for offending people by giving the lead character a prosthetic nose, but said he only wanted authenticity. Bernstein, the son of Jewish immigrants to the United States, was a celebrated U.S. conductor and composer, who wrote classical musical and hit musicals like "West Side Story".

(With inputs from agencies.)