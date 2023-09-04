Family didn't want me to become an actor: Rajveer Deol

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol, says his family was not in favour of him joining the movie industry because of its unpredictable nature.

Rajveer is making his acting debut with romantic drama ''Dono'', which also launches veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria's daughter Paloma.

The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Avnish, who is Sooraj Barjatya's son. ''My parents never wanted me to become an actor. They wanted me to study and do something else. It's because this industry is so unpredictable. You are happy for a second and (feel) miserable the next.

''In fact, my father got a hit ('Gadar 2') after 22 years. But unfortunately, I fell in love with acting," Rajveer told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Dono", which was attended uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol and father Sunny Deol.

Rajveer said he fell in love with acting because he was surrounded by actors and thought ''this is how you got the bread home''.

''I was always influenced by movies and loved acting. I felt one could just disguise themselves in the characters. So, this is what I wanted to do. My family advised me to work hard. They told me not to be a star and become an actor first as the characters will get more work and that is what I want to do," he added.

Rajveer said his father Sunny Deol taught him to ''never give up''.

''What dad has taught me is dedication and determination. He has the strongest back ever, he carries his whole life on his back...'' Sunny Deol, who was present at the event, said he has seen ''Dono'' and as a parent he is full of pride, joy and confidence but he also feels scared.

The ''Gadar 2'' star said ''Dono'' is a modern-day love story. ''You all must have seen a film that I had produced called 'Socha Na Tha', which I am very proud of. This is like that one actually, even better. In this film, the director has done an excellent job in portraying weddings, how the younger generations perceive them, and their outlook on relationships,'' he added.

Dharmendra, who attended the event virtually, said his grandson's debut with Rajshri Productions reminded of him of his 1970 film ''Jeevan Mrityu'' with the banner.

''I worked with them on the 1970 film, "Jeevan Mrityu". It was a very nice film and you all must watch it. Sunny (Deol) one day told me, 'Rajveer is doing a film with Rajshri Production'. As a grandfather, I was very happy and I knew it would be a very nice film,'' he said wishing the young actors on their debut.

Dhillon said both the newcomers look good on the screen.

''I was so happy that they were coming together after Sunny and I did such amazing films together, and people liked us onscreen a lot. They too (Rajveer and Paloma) look good together. I'm happy with the pairing because that's half the battle won when you compliment each other," she said, adding, she wants the two young actors to recreate the look of her and Sunny's 1984 film.

Paloma said her parents have always supported her with her decisions.

''I'm lucky because my parents have been supportive of anything that I do ever since I was a kid. When I decided to tell them that I'm serious about this profession, I don't think they expected it, but obviously they expressed how difficult this line is, how much goes into this craft and profession. I hope I'm making them proud," Paloma added.

Rajveer said he consciously chose to make his debut with a romantic drama as people expected him to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps and pick up an action film.

"You need to have your own individual stamp in this industry, otherwise they expect you to follow your dad or grandfather's traits. I really liked the subject (of 'Dono') when Avnish narrated it to me because it was so different to what people would expect me to choose.

''Like, they would expect me to choose to beat 100 people up, scream, and have a big body. I was in love with the craft and I love acting. I notice if I get typecasted in that, then it is not a good idea. It is important to have your own individual stamp in this industry," Rajveer said.

Barjatya, the filmmaker behind hits such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'' and ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'', said he would have been equally happy had his son chosen education or medicine.

''They chose films, so, of course, there's another feeling of pride. Their future only depends on hard work because hard work is your bread and butter. I told Avnish that when we receive love from people, it comes in abundance, so we need to be very grateful and full of value,'' he said.

Avnish said he wanted to ensure that the film aligns with his father's legacy.

"I had to see the legacy of my father, Sunny sir, Poonam ji, Rajshri brand, so that responsibility was always there in the back of my head. I couldn't take this opportunity lightly. (I wanted to) make a film that they all can be proud of," he said.

"Dono" releases theatrically on October 5.

