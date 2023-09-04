“Journey of a lifetime”: Paloma Dhillon gets emotional during Dono’s trailer launch

Paloma Dhillon, who is very excited about her Bollywood debut with ‘Dono’ at the highly anticipated trailer launch got emotional while sharing her thoughts on the film's journey. In a heartfelt moment, she revealed, "This film has been a journey of a lifetime for me."

Directed by Avnish S Barjatya, the film is a gripping drama that promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. Paloma Dhillon plays the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of talented actors. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, Karan Deol, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the trailer launch event. The trailer left the audience spellbound with its intense storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

Paloma's heartfelt emotions poured out as she expressed her gratitude to the entire team behind ‘Dono’. She said, "Every day on the set was a learning experience, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to be a part of. DONO is not just a film; it's an emotional journey for all of us." Not only this moment of Paloma but proud grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra’s heartwarming message for his grandson Rajveer were the highlights of the event.

Dharmendra in Hindi said, “One day when Sunny told me that my grandson Rajveer is making his debut, the news made me so happy as a grandfather. The film is being produced by Rajshri Productions, and I know it will be a great film. I wish both Paloma and Rajveer the best because I know what it feels like to be a newcomer in this industry. I pray for everyone and film to do well.” ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, “Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description. The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.”

Recently actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of the film which received decent responses from the audience. ‘Dono’ is set to hit theatres next month on October 5 and anticipation for this emotional rollercoaster of a film is already soaring high. (ANI)

