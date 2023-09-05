ISKCON Bhiwandi is Distributing 1 Lakh Free Meals on the Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami this Year

Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The ISKCON Bhiwandi temple, which is well known for prioritizing Annadaan, or free food distribution to the needy, has made special plans to celebrate the upcoming festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, which will be observed on 7th September this year. The temple is distributing total 1 lakh free meals to the needy in and around the town of Bhiwandi from 28th August to 7th September 2023.

Sri Sudama Das, a resident monk of the temple, said of this event "We are firmly convinced that the best way to observe a festival is by bringing auspiciousness in the lives of those in need. The founder of ISKCON, Srila Prabhupada, wanted that no one within a 10km radius of our temples should go hungry. For this year's Janmashtami maha-annadaan, over 6000 kgs of grains, 3000 kgs of vegetables, 1500 kgs of sugar, 1000 litres of ghee and 500 kgs of fruits will be used." ISKCON Bhiwandi's free food distribution activity has been steadily increasing. In 2020, 2.7 lakhs free meals were distributed. This rose to 5.6 lakhs in 2021 and 10 lakhs in 2022.

As part of its 'Food For Life' initiative, ISKCON Bhiwandi has been distributing 1000 free meals every day, since March 2020, to the migrant workers and daily wage labourers in Bhiwandi, who make up 60% of the town's population. Even during the difficult times of both lockdowns, they daily cooked and distributed free meals to those in need.

ISKCON's 'Food For Life' is the world's largest vegetarian food distribution program, serving millions of meals daily, with projects in over 60 countries.

Apart from food, the temple has also been conducting several online sessions focused on mental health management through meditation and chanting, based on the Bhagavad Gita, to help people spiritually. The courses are designed to enable people to re-connect with themselves and discover peace through meditation and chanting the name of Krishna.

About ISKCON Bhiwandi ISKCON BHIWANDI is located in Mansarovar area of Bhiwandi, and has been working with local communities and residents, conducting several spiritual, religious, and welfare activities as well as promoting the Vedic way of life. An offshoot of the revered ISKCON Juhu temple, the ISKCON Bhiwandi temple was set up in 2010 and has been a center of peace and solace for devotees and locals alike, who have been benefiting from the generous activities and initiatives by the temple.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Ishan Gaur Das from ISKCON Bhiwandi distributes hot cooked meals to students of Zila Parishad School close to Bhiwandi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami

