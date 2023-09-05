Left Menu

Woman suffocates five-year-old daughter to death in Akola; held

A woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly suffocating and killing her five-year-old daughter in Maharashtras Akola city, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the childs father, the police arrested Vijaya Ravi Amle 31 in connection with the death of her daughter in June, an official said.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:47 IST
Woman suffocates five-year-old daughter to death in Akola; held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly suffocating and killing her five-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the child's father, the police arrested Vijaya Ravi Amle (31) in connection with the death of her daughter in June, an official said. Kishori Ravi Amle was found dead in her house in Akola city on June 2, he said.

The police at the time registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, inspector Dhananjay Sayre of Khadan police station Dhananjay Sayre said.

The post-mortem report, which arrived recently, revealed that the child had been suffocated to death, he said. The woman allegedly suffocated the girl while she was asleep and later pretended to be unaware of the circumstances of the death, the official said. The accused woman has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway to find out the reason for the killing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023