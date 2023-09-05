Left Menu

Kashmir handicrafts department celebrates artisans on Teachers' Day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday honoured artisans and craftsmen on Teachers Day, hailing them for their craftsmanship and passing on their skills to future generations.We have gathered here to celebrate Teachers Day. We believe that every artisan is a teacher because this craft, skill and knowledge is passed on from one generation to another through him as a teacher.

''We have gathered here to celebrate Teacher's Day. We believe that every artisan is a teacher because this craft, skill and knowledge is passed on from one generation to another through him as a teacher. That is how the next generation acquires the knowledge,'' Industries and Commerce Commissioner-Secretary Vikramjit Singh said.

Singh said the purpose of the celebrations was to honour the craftsmen and artisans especially those who have worked in the 'Karkhandar Scheme.' ''We have more than doubled the exports from J&K. The majority of those comprise handicrafts and handloom from Kashmir. So there is a huge scope. The skill of the craftsmen is unparalleled.

''What is required now is to ensure that they are able to get the maximum value of their money and that can be done by the initiative taken by the department,'' he said. Singh listed market access, GI tagging, and democratising access to finance as some of the steps that can connect the craftsmen and artisans to the buyer.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a Kani Shawl artisan, thanked the department for the felicitation. ''As an artist, I find it a delightful initiative. The platform will give them support and encouragement from the department. … These types of events will help our art get recognition nationally as well as internationally,'' Ahmad said.

Bisma Jan, who works as a senior instructor in the department, said it was the first time that a day was marked to celebrate craftsmen.

''Such initiatives boost the morale of people who are associated with this work. We hope such events take place in the future as well,'' she said.

