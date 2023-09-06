Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorcing after four years of marriage

American singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have called it quits on their marriage of four years.

According to People magazine, Jonas, 34, filed for dissolution of his marriage with the "Game of Thrones" star in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court.

In the filing, Jonas has stated that ''the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken''. They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jonas and Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents.

''It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties,'' the documents stated.

Jonas and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released their sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The band recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled.

Turner, who hails from Northampton, England, is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Game of Thrones". She also portrayed superhero Jean Grey in two ''X-Men'' movies -- ''Apocalypse" (2016) and ''Dark Phoenix'' (2019).

