Cops trace woman who abandoned her newborn daughter near Vasai
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have traced the woman who had last month abandoned her newborn daughter in an open ground in Juchandra area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said Wednesday. The girl survived and was handed over to the child care centre in Naigaon.
An official said the woman is a widow with a 12-year-old son. No arrest has been made.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Naigaon
- Maharashtra
- Juchandra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palghar: Woman dies after her stole gets entangled in motorbike wheel
Maharashtra: Teen kills mother in Palghar
Maharashtra: Man repeatedly rapes woman in Palghar, circulates video on social media; three booked
Auditor held for taking Rs 2,000 bribe in Palghar
Maharashtra: Five members of dacoits' gang held in Palghar district