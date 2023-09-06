Cops trace woman who abandoned her newborn daughter near Vasai

Police have traced the woman who had last month abandoned her newborn daughter in an open ground in Juchandra area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said Wednesday. The girl survived and was handed over to the child care centre in Naigaon.

An official said the woman is a widow with a 12-year-old son. No arrest has been made.

