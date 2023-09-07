Left Menu

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer's 'The Bikeriders' to release in India in December

The film, directed by filmmaker Jeff Nichols of Mud and Loving fame, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival recently.The Bikeriders is described as a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members, according to the official synopsis. The film also features Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook and Norman Reedus.

Hollywood stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy's upcoming movie ''The Bikeriders'' will be released in India on December 1, 20th Century Studios India announced Thursday.

The studio released the trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film on its social media pages. The film, directed by filmmaker Jeff Nichols of ''Mud'' and ''Loving'' fame, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival recently.

''The Bikeriders'' is described as a ''furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members'', according to the official synopsis. The film also features Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook and Norman Reedus. It is presented by 20th Century Studios and New Regency.

