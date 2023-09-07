Left Menu

Govinda troupe members rescue two women stuck in second-storey flat due to fire

The incident took place in Chandresh locality of Mira-Bhayandar area near here, said local fire brigade official Jagdish Patil.The fire started in the meter room of the building and the two women were stranded in their flat as there was smoke everywhere, he said.The two Govinda troupe members were heading for a Dahi-Handi event on a motorbike when they saw the crowd outside the building.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:16 IST
Govinda troupe members rescue two women stuck in second-storey flat due to fire
Two members of a Govinda troupe on Thursday rescued a Muslim woman and her daughter from their second-storey flat after a fire started in the building, an official said. The incident took place in Chandresh locality of Mira-Bhayandar area near here, said local fire brigade official Jagdish Patil.

The fire started in the meter room of the building and the two women were stranded in their flat as there was smoke everywhere, he said.

The two Govinda troupe members were heading for a Dahi-Handi event on a motorbike when they saw the crowd outside the building. Govinda troupes compete to form human pyramids and reach pitchers filled with curd and hung mid-air at Dahi Handi events as part of Janmashtami celebrations. The duo immediately pulled over, climbed to the second storey of the building and rescued the two women by cutting the window-grille, said Patil.

They left the spot immediately and their names were not known, he said, adding that a fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

