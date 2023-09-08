Asha Bhosle turns 90: Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish singing legend

As Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, many of her colleagues from the film industry, including music composer Lalit Pandit, singer Daler Mehndi and filmmaker Anees Bazmee wished the legendary singer ''good health and happiness''.

Bhosle, known for singing 12,000 songs in multiple languages that includes chartbusters like ''Kajra mohabbat wala'', ''In aankhon ki masti'', and ''Piya tu ab to aaja'', celebrated her birthday with a live show in Dubai on September 7 Pandit, who has collaborated with Bhosle on a number of songs for films including “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha” and “Khiladi”, said the playback singing icon continues to inspire. “At 90, Asha didi is performing live, this is extraordinary. She has dedicated her life to music. Over the years, she has seen many changes and worked with different generations of musicians, I’m blessed we got to work with her. She has guided us like an elder sister. We are fans of her,” the music composer told PTI. Bhosle's enthusiasm for rehearsals, according to Pandit, is one quality that distinguishes her from other vocalists.

“We have worked with many singers and both me and Jatin whenever we would do a song, we would often sing a song for a singer. A singer would often avoid rehearsal but Asha ji is from a different school of music, she would never shy away from that. ''She would sing much better than what she would sing in rehearsals, and even give suggestions, expressions as well, and she would take the song to another level.” Bazmee said Bhosle is a legend. The singer had crooned the track ''Ajnabi mujhko itna bata'' in Bazmee's 1998 film ''Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha”.

''She has been singing for decades and still her voice is like a 'koyal' (cuckoo). Her contribution to music is immense. She has so much experience but still she does 'riyaaz' and so many rehearsals.

''She even once shouted a bit at Udit Narayan and told him, ‘You should come early and do rehearsals’. She doesn't take music and singing lightly despite her experience,” Bazmee told PTI. Mehndi posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wished good health to Bhosle. ''You are the goddess of singing. It is your birthday and I wish you the best. I seek your blessings that we continue to listen to good songs and understand 'sur'. I also wish that I continue to sing for a long time and maintain good health, just like you,'' he said.

Singers Kumar Sanu, Salim Merchant and KS Chithra also wished Bhosle. ''Many happy returns of the day to the legendary @asha.bhosle Didi. Bhagwan apko sada khush and swastha rakhe (May god always keep you healthy and happy),'' Sanu posted on Instagram along with a photo of the singer.

Merchant shared a throwback photo with Bhosle on X and wrote, ''Happy 90th birthday to the OG Queen @ashabhosle ji. She’s celebrating her 90th birthday today in Dubai at @cocacolaarena with all the music lovers creating history by performing on her 90th birthday #ashabhosle #happybirthdayashabhosle.'' ''Many Many More Happy Returns Of The Day Ashaji,'' said Chithra on X.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar extended birthday wishes to the ''living legend''.

''Your remarkable contribution to the Indian music industry continues to inspire generations. Wishing you good health and a long life,'' he added.

