Left Menu

Not in 'Welcome 3' as makers may have thought I'm dated, says Nana Patekar

You need to know whether you wish to work, can work, so I take this The Vaccine War as my first and last chance, Patekar added.The third part of the Welcome franchise has been titled Welcome to the Jungle.Ahmed Khan will direct the film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:37 IST
Not in 'Welcome 3' as makers may have thought I'm dated, says Nana Patekar
  • Country:
  • India

There is no dearth of roles for an actor in the film industry if the intention is to do good work, veteran actor Nana Patekar said on Tuesday, responding to queries about his absence from the third part of the ''Welcome'' franchise.

Patekar has been an integral part of the comedy franchise, which includes 2007's ''Welcome'' and its 2015 follow-up ''Welcome Back''. He played the role of don Uday Shetty in both the films, directed by Anees Bazmee.

In the third part, which was announced last week, Akshay is returning to the franchise, but without Anil Kapoor and Patekar.

''I'm not doing 'Welcome (to the Jungle)' because they may think I've become dated, that's why they didn't take me,'' the actor said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ''The Vaccine War'', directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

''He (Agnihotri) doesn't feel I've become old, so he took me. It's that simple. The industry is never shut for you, if you want to do good work. People will keep coming to you and offer you parts if you want to keep working hard. You need to know if you want to do a role. You need to know whether you wish to work, can work, so I take this (The Vaccine War) as my first and last chance,'' Patekar added.

The third part of the ''Welcome'' franchise has been titled ''Welcome to the Jungle''.

Ahmed Khan will direct the film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

''The Vaccine War'', according to Agnihotri, is India's ''first ever bio-science'' movie. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against COVID-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, the filmmaker added.

The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023