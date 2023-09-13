Left Menu

Concert row: Rahman has nothing to do with the problems faced by people, we take full responsibility, apologise, says event planner

Musician AR Rahman has nothing to do with the inconveniences caused to people during his September 10 concert here managed by ACTC Events, the event planner said on Wednesday.Hemanth, the firms founder and CEO, shared a video on Instagram and appealed that Rahman may not be targeted on social media as ACTC takes responsibility for the problems faced by people on Sunday.

AR Rahman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Musician AR Rahman has nothing to do with the ''inconveniences'' caused to people during his September 10 concert here managed by ACTC Events, the event planner said on Wednesday.

Hemanth, the firm's founder and CEO, shared a video on Instagram and appealed that Rahman may not be targeted on social media as ''ACTC takes responsibility'' for the problems faced by people on Sunday. He assured to refund ticket cost of those who had missed out.

''There were many inconveniences (such as) those unable to enter despite having tickets--(we) apologise for such inconvenience. We did all the arrangements to enthrall people who wanted to listen to Rahman. Sorry for that (the problems). ACTC takes responsibility, for the said issues,'' he added.

Rahman's role was confined to delivering a grand show and he did that and those who were seated in the venue enjoyed the show, Hemanth added.

''There have been some social media posts targeting Rahman. He has got nothing to do with the the inconveniences, so please don't attack him. We assume full responsibility for the inconveniences caused-- overcrowding, ticket duplications happened,'' he said.

All the required permissions for the show were obtained and all necessary arrangements made.

''Those who had paid for the tickets and and could not attend, the money will be refunded from our side. We will validate and verify and certainly refund the amount very soon,'' Hemanth added.

Rahman's September 10 'Marakkuma Nenjam' (Can the heart forget) had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement, resulting in traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticket-holders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.

